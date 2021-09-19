Can I build a corpus of 30 lakh in six years by investing in mutual funds?

Building a corpus of ₹30 lakh in six years with a monthly SIP contribution of ₹20,000 will require your investments to register an annualized return of 23%. While equity funds have generated stellar returns over the past one-year period, expecting such bullish market conditions to continue for years would be too optimistic. Hence, I will suggest you to assume a more realistic annualized return of 12%, which will generate a corpus of about ₹21 lakh in six years. You can spread your monthly contribution equally among the direct plans of any of these large-cap index funds such as Tata Index Sensex Fund or HDFC Index Sensex Fund, and flexi-cap or large- & mid-cap funds, and Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund or Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund, through SIPs.

