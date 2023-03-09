Can I buy a term insurance plan without details of past illnesses?1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:37 PM IST
It’s likely that the insurer will require you to undergo a medical examination. If the current insurer still declines your application, you can withdraw it and apply with a different insurer.
I am 34 years old. I had recently applied for term insurance from a leading insurer and had disclosed that I had undergone treatment for jaundice 12 years ago. The insurer is asking me for details about the treatment, but I do not have these details. What should I do to get term coverage as I don’t have any illnesses as such now.
