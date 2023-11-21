Can I buy property on behalf of my NRI son?
Had your son been a resident similarly, you would have been allowed to purchase an immovable property in India.
I am an overseas citizen with an OCI (overseas citizenship of India) card. For the last few years, I have been a resident of India for tax purpose. I would like to transfer funds from my overseas accounts for buying a property in India. However, I would like to buy it in the name of my son who is also an overseas citizen with an OCI card, but living abroad. Can I do so even though the money for the same will be used from my bank account in India. If my son is unable to travel to India, he will give me a power of attorney (POA) that will be verified at the Indian consulate office in the city where he resides.
—Name withheld on request
