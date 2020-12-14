Can I claim deduction for interest paid on personal loan, used for home repairs?

For claiming income tax deduction under Section 24(b) for interest paid on money borrowed for the purpose of purchase, repairs, renovation etc. of house, it is not necessary that the money should have been borrowed as home loan. Interest paid to your friends and relatives in respect of money borrowed for the purposes specified above can also be claimed under section 24(b). You need to prove the actual usage of the personal loan for the purpose of renovating your property to avail the deduction. You can easily prove that by establishing linkage between credit of the personal loan in your bank account and its corresponding use for making payments for renovation etc.