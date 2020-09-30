Can I claim income tax benefit on both HRA and home loan?

In case of let out property the full interest is allowed but loss under the house property is allowed to be set off against other income to the extent of two lakh rupees in a year and the loss not so set off is allowed to be carried forward and set off against the income under the head “Income from other Sources" for next eight years. So you will be able to claim HRA for 11 months. You will also be allowed to the interest for the year 2019-2020 and 1/5 of the aggregate interest paid till 31st March 2019 within the limit of ₹2 lakh as this is your self-occupied property.