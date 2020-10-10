Can I claim income tax deduction on money gifted to my wife?

If I gift some money to my wife out of my income , can I deduct it from my taxable income? What are the rules and conditions applicable to it?

-Krishnan

By Balwant Jain, Chief Editor, Apna Paisa

There is no restriction on husband giving any money out of his income to his wife but you cannot claim any tax benefits in respect of money gifted to your wife. You will have to pay full tax on your income because gifting of money, out of your income, is treated as application of income. Since a spouse is covered within the category of relatives and therefore gift transactions between spouses do not have any tax implications for the recipient.

Please note that though your wife may not have any immediate tax liability and you also may not get any tax benefit for the money gifted by you to your wife but in case your wife invests the money gifted by you, any income arising on such investment will be clubbed in your income year after year.

Please note that the clubbing provisions will apply on the income on the asset gifted and does not extend to the interest on income invested by your wife.

Since keeping track of the income made by your wife, year after year, from the assets transferred is very tedious process and has to be done for as long as the marriage subsists and since no tax benefits will accrue to you, I will advise you not to carry out such transaction and increase complications.

(Views as expressed by the expert.)

