Can I claim LTC while filing tax return? My company not accepting documents now

Since you could not submit the relevant documents in time and therefore the employer will treat this allowance as taxable for the limited purpose of tax deduction and deduct tax on it. As you have already incurred the eligible expenditure to claim the exemption of LTC, it is open to you to claim the LTC as exempt while filing your ITR and claim refund of excess tax deducted. Please note that you may get a notice from the income tax department asking you to explain the discrepancy between taxable salary as reported by your employer and as claimed by in your ITR. So please preserve the relevant documents so that you can explain the reason for the difference.