I separated from my husband almost 20 years ago. We have two daughters. My husband has married again and has a son.

Around four years ago, he sold his mother’s property, which he claims that she willingly registered in his name, and purchased a house in his name.

Now, I am in need of money for my elder daughter’s wedding and my younger daughter’s education. Is there any way I could claim any money from him legally?

—Name withheld on request

Based on the limited information provided to us, it is assumed that you are a Hindu and are legally divorced since your husband married again and has a son.

Due to the sale of his mother’s property, it is unlikely that you would be entitled to any share of his mother’s estate. As regards claiming money for the expenses of your elder daughter’s wedding are concerned from your ex-husband (who is also her legal father), the same would be in terms of the divorce decree.

Irrespective of the fact of you and your ex-husband being legally divorced or merely separated, you may have had the right to approach a family court with jurisdiction over the area where you and your children reside with an application under the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, 1956, for maintenance of the children; however, the same would have been applicable if your daughters were minor.

With the given facts, we understand that already a period of 20 years has been passed since the time of separation and your daughters are not minors as on date.

Aradhana Bhansali is partner, Rajani Associates.

