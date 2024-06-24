Can I claim Section 54 benefit after moving to UK?
There is no bar on non-residents to claim capital gains tax exemption benefit as per section 54F. Resident and non-residents taxpayers both are equally eligible.
I am currently employed with an MNC. I relocated to the UK from Bengaluru in August 2023. In April 2023, I exited my investment in a startup in 2010, and used the proceeds to buy a house to claim tax benefits. Am I still eligible for this tax exemption, or will I lose the benefit since I have moved to the UK?
—Name withheld on request
From your query, I assume that you had made investment in equity shares of an unlisted company which you sold in April 2023. Notwithstanding the determination of whether TDS provisions would have been applicable upon sale of equity shares of the company, capital gains derived from the sale would have been taxable at 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess) along with indexation benefit.