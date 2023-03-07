Can I construct a building on agricultural land in Pune?1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Any development within a specified area will be governed by the applicable development norms stipulated under a regional development plan, published by the planning authority, under the provisions of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.
Can I construct a building (residential or commercial) on a 1,500 sq ft plot that is classified under agricultural and no development zone in Pune at present? Will I get a bank loan for such construction?
