Can I construct a building on agricultural land in Pune?

Section 63 of the Maharashtra Tenancy and Agriculturist Land Act, 1948, clearly states that no agricultural land can be bought by a non-agriculturist (any individual who is not a farmer) without prior permission of the authorities concerned. In case no prior permission is obtained, the land can be bought in the manner set out in the aforementioned section . However, there is no bar on purchase of agricultural land by an agriculturist (subject to the land ceiling act and other applicable laws).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}