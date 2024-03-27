Can I convert my single demat account into a joint account?
A single demat account is a type of dematerialised account that is opened and maintained by a single individual, while a joint demat account allows multiple holders with equal rights. Converting single to joint is not possible.
In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of additions to demat accounts, driven by the active participation of retail investors in Indian stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. This trend reflects a shift in investment preferences away from traditional fixed deposits towards diversified portfolios.