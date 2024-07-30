Travel insurance can cover pre-existing conditions through specialized plans or add-ons, but only if you declare your conditions and meet specific policy requirements. Ensure you understand exclusions and keep all relevant medical documentation for smooth claims processing.

Q. I have a pre-existing medical condition and I am planning an international trip. Does travel insurance cover pre-existing conditions, and if not, what options do I have for medical coverage during my travels? Understanding that many international travellers might have pre-existing medical conditions, insurers now offer customised plans for international travellers with pre-existing medical conditions. This coverage is typically offered as an optional add-on or through specific plans designed to cover these conditions.

When opting for pre-existing medical condition coverage, travellers must declare their specific medical conditions, including any operations or diagnoses within the last 48 months which could be chronic illnesses, previous surgeries, ongoing treatments, or any other health conditions for which the insured individual has received medical care. This helps insurers determine coverage and premiums.

Coverage typically applies only in life-threatening situations related to the pre-existing condition. Failure to disclose such pre-existing conditions can result in claim denial or policy cancellation, as insurers need accurate information for fair coverage decisions.

Exclusions for pre-existing medical conditions typically include non-life-threatening treatments that can be postponed until returning home, as well as routine follow-ups. Travellers with pre-existing conditions should consider a customised policy for adequate coverage.

For example, a traveller with a heart condition can enjoy their vacation worry-free by selecting a policy that covers pre-existing conditions, allowing them to focus on their trip without fear of medical emergencies. This way, they can focus on having fun and creating memories without worrying about unexpected medical issues.

Medical expenses due to pre-existing conditions are covered in cases of life-threatening emergencies, up to the maximum amount specified in your policy. In such events, measures solely designed to relieve acute pain, provided by a physician for a disease or accident arising from a pre-existing condition, will be reimbursed. The treatment for these emergency measures will be covered until the insured becomes medically stable or is relieved from acute pain.

If unforeseen circumstances require you to be admitted to the hospital due to a pre-existing condition, you must keep the following documents for processing your claims:

Original claim form, duly signed and filled in (including the attending Medical Practitioner's format). Air ticket copy and boarding pass, along with a copy of your passport indicating travel dates. Doctor's prescriptions, medical records, and discharge summary in the event of inpatient hospitalisation. Original bills/invoices from the hospital, pharmacy, lab, etc. Original payment receipts indicating that the amounts due to the hospitals have been fully settled. Medical certificate issued by the consulting Medical Practitioner confirming the diagnosis, nature, and course of treatment rendered. In conclusion, having coverage for pre-existing medical conditions is crucial for international travellers who have existing health issues. By opting for this coverage, you can travel with peace of mind, knowing that life-threatening emergencies related to your condition will be covered.

It's essential to understand the exclusions and be prepared with the necessary documentation to ensure smooth claim processing. With a customised travel insurance policy that addresses your specific health needs, you can focus on enjoying your trip and creating lasting memories without the worry of unexpected medical expenses.