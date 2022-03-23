Can I get 1.5 lakh per month for 30 yrs by investing 2 cr?

A different approach would be to consider a ‘bucket approach’ - where you place some amount of money (say 4 years’ worth of withdrawals) in low-risk funds and invest the rest in higher-risk funds. You can do systematic withdrawals from the low-risk bucket, while the higher-risk bucket will grow at a rate higher than 9%. As the first bucket gets exhausted, you can move money to it from the high-risk bucket as needed and keep this going. While even this will not guarantee you 9% withdrawal ability, it will increase the probability and stretch your corpus further.