Can I get a personal loan to pay off student loans? MintGenie explains
Although using a personal loan to settle your student loans may seem feasible, many lenders might reject your application if they discover that the loan will be utilized for this specific purpose.
Personal loans undeniably bring convenience, allowing for the consolidation of debts into a single, manageable payment. However, when it comes to student loan debt, some may view a personal loan as a swift solution for those struggling to afford higher education costs.