Can I get a personal loan with a low CIBIL score?

For most banks and major NBFCs, a CIBIL score of 690 would be on the lower side of their comfort level. Banks and large NBFCs usually prefer lending to individuals having a credit score of 750 and above. As personal loans are unsecured loans, lenders place higher emphasis on credit score while evaluating personal loan applicants than others. Although some NBFCs and fintech lenders approve personal loans to those having credit scores of less than 700, their interest rates are usually on the higher side.