Can I get exemption for LTCG from sale of shares against purchase of a house?

One can claim exemption in respect of long term capital gains earned on sale or transfer of any asset other than a residential house if the net proceeds of sale of such assets are utilised for purchase or construction of a residential house within specified time limit. For a ready to move in house, the investments has to be made within a period of two years from the date of sale of the asset and if investments is made for construction of a resident house, the construction should be completed within three years from the date of sale of the asset/s. Even if a house is acquired within one year prior to sale of the asset/s, you can still claim this exemption.