Can I get income tax benefit on home loan prepaid and penalty charged?

As regards claim of prepayment penalty paid by you, as per the provisions of income tax any fee or charges paid in connection with the loan is also treated as interest and therefore you will be able to claim the amount of processing fee paid by you under Section 24(b) along with the amount of interest paid by you during the year but only within the overall limit of Rs. 2 lakhs applicable for a self-occupied house property.

