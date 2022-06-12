Can I get LTCG deduction now on house sold during lockdown?

Based on the available facts, we understand that you were not able to invest the LTCG in the new house till June 2021. It is assumed that you had however deposited the amount of LTCG in the CAGS on or before 30 September 2020 (being the extended due date for deposit of the unutilized funds for the purpose of claiming deduction under Section 54) and have accordingly considered the deduction in respect of LTCG amounts so deposited while filing your tax return for FY2019-20.