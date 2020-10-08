Can I include my employer's contribution to NPS in my taxable income?

Separate deductions are allowed for contributions made by the taxpayer himself to the NPS account under two Sections. Under section 80 CCD(1) contribution made by the tax payer is eligible for deduction upto ₹1.50 lakh, along with other eligible items, as per the limits laid down under Section 80 CCE, which also covers the various items of section 80 C and 80 CCC. This deduction is subject to limit of 10% of the salary for salaried (14%for Central government Employees) and for others it is capped at 20% of the gross total income.