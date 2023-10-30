Can I invest on behalf of my NRI son?
As a registered power of attorney holder, you are permitted to undertake sale of immovable properties on behalf of your NRI son provided the power of attorney is specific for the properties to be sold
As a registered power of attorney holder of my NRI (non-resident Indian) son, can I invest the sale proceeds of his two properties in 54 EC bonds on behalf of him and in his name? What is the maximum limit of such investment?—Name withheld on request
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message