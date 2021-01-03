Can I operate NPS Tier II account as savings account to earn higher interest?

The Tier I account under NPS generally has a lock in till 60 years of your age unless you extend it. However there is no lock in period for Tier II account which is optional for subscribers. Please note that the tax benefits is available in respect of contribution made by you towards Tier I account. Tax deduction is not available in respect of Tier II account unless you are a central government employee and have claimed deduction under Section 80C for contribution made towards Tier II account in which case the money so deposited will have a lock in of three years.