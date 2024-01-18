Can I port my group insurance plan into an individual policy?
Porting can only occur within the same insurer as the group insurer; an employee cannot switch to a new insurer upon leaving the group.
I am working with a multinational corporation (MNC), where I am covered under group health insurance, but will be leaving the firm in two months. Can I port my group policy into an individual policy? My current benefits include coverage for all hospitalization immediately without any waiting period. The plan provides OPD benefits too. Please advise.
—Name withheld on request
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message