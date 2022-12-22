Can I prepay my education loan by breaking the collateral FD?

Currently, my saving and investments include an emergency fund of ₹1.3 lakh kept in FDs. I have two SIPs of ₹500 and ₹1,500 going on for three years and nine months, respectively. I have two LIC endowment policies. One has a maturity value of ₹15 lakh at the time of retirement and the other, ₹1 lakh policy will mature in 2027. I also have a money-back LIC plan of ₹2 lakh. My PPF account has been active for three years, and the corpus is approximately ₹1 lakh. My EPF balance from earlier employers is approximately ₹3 lakh. I pay a premium of ₹1,000 per month towards Atal Pension Yojna, which will give me a monthly pension of around ₹10,000 post-retirement. I have a term plan of ₹1 crore and health insurance of ₹20 lakh.