Can I purchase a new house using the sale proceeds of my mother’s current house?

We have assumed that your mother is the sole owner of the residential property. Please note that you cannot make a purchase using the sale proceeds of your mother’s current house to buy a house for yourself. Once your mother sells the current house, she would be subject to capital gains tax on such gains earned from the sale of her house. However, she would be subject to an exemption on capital gains tax under section 54F of the Income Tax Act, 1961, if such proceeds are invested in a new residential property within the same financial year. Therefore, your mother may consider purchasing a new residential property within the same financial year. Thereafter, your mother may consider transferring the newly purchased house in your favour by way of a gift within a span of three years of such purchase. Such gift requires a written deed which is stamped and registered. Many states in India grant an exemption on stamp duty for transfer by gift between immediate relatives.

