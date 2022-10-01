Can I recover my lost MRF share certificate?

Answer: This happens with a lot of investors. If you have lost your physical share certificate of MRF Ltd, you need to write to the company by providing a copy of the share certificate and your KYC documents like PAN, Aadhar and Bank details asking for the status and procedure for duplicate issue of shares. Generally, Registrar & Transfer Agent (RTA) is the communication point for shareholders’ queries, but in the case of MRF, the process is being handled by them internally rather than RTA. Over the period, MRF would have also issued bonus shares on your existing holding. Thus you would also be eligible for those corporate benefits. Once the company verifies your documents and KYC, the company will provide you with the procedure of duplicate issues of shares and the current status of your holding as well.