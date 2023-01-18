Can I retire at 46 with 4 crore?

If your portfolio return is less than or equal to the inflation, then your savings will deplete midway through your retirement. However, if you can beat inflation by 1%, you can stretch your timeline by another 7 years.
I am 46 years old and want to retire immediately. I have saved ₹4 crore, of which ₹2.5 crore is in equity funds and ₹1.5 crore is in debt instruments. In debt, I have ₹75 lakh in PPF and EPF, ₹10 lakh in Bharat bond ETF – April 2023, ₹15 lakh in bank fixed deposits, and ₹50 lakh in liquid funds. My monthly outflow is ₹1.25 lakh. Will this corpus be enough? I have kept aside some emergency funds and have health insurance too.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
I am 46 years old and want to retire immediately. I have saved ₹4 crore, of which ₹2.5 crore is in equity funds and ₹1.5 crore is in debt instruments. In debt, I have ₹75 lakh in PPF and EPF, ₹10 lakh in Bharat bond ETF – April 2023, ₹15 lakh in bank fixed deposits, and ₹50 lakh in liquid funds. My monthly outflow is ₹1.25 lakh. Will this corpus be enough? I have kept aside some emergency funds and have health insurance too.
With an annual spend of ₹15 lakh (in today’s money) and a corpus of ₹4 crore, you will have to plan carefully to ensure that your savings last.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
If your portfolio return is less than or equal to the inflation, then your savings will deplete midway through your retirement. However, if you can beat inflation by 1%, you can stretch your timeline by another 7 years. The more your portfolio can beat inflation, the longer you can stretch your corpus.
You can take a ‘bucket approach’—dividing your corpus into two buckets: the first one taking care of expenses for the next 3-5 years, and the second one for long-term investing. You can bifurcate your risk-capacity into two parts— the immediate corpus taking very little risk and the longer-term corpus taking more risk so that it would have a higher chance of beating inflation.
For example, you can invest ₹50 lakh (equivalent to 3 years’ expenses) in low-risk instruments such as bank FDs. The remaining ₹3.5 crore can be invested for inflation-beating returns—a 70:30 equity to debt allocation. Every year, you can shift one more year’s expense from the high-risk to low-risk bucket. Over time, the higher risk portfolio will, hopefully, beat inflation and keep supplying the expense bucket.