Can I show extra medical expenses under 80D?

Can I show extra medical expenses under 80D?

1 min read . 01:46 AM IST Parizad Sirwalla

I have taken health insurance for my 69-year-old father, for which I pay around 7,000 as premium. I’m paying various medical expenditure that are not covered under insurance, such as regular medicines, health check-up, etc (around 25,000 annually). So, can I show those expenses under Section 80D as the health insurance covers only hospitalization costs)?

—Sanoop

As per the provisions of Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961, an individual is allowed an aggregate deduction of up to 50,000 per annum towards following payments made by him, on the health of his senior citizen parents (aged 60 years or more):

• Health insurance premium up to 50,000 per annum. Sub-limit for preventive health check-up is up to 5,000 per annum;

• Medical expenditure incurred up to 50,000 per annum (if no amount has been paid towards insurance).

The payment for the above (except for preventive health check-up) needs to be made by any mode other than cash.

In the instant case, as you have already taken health insurance for your father who is a senior citizen (for which you are paying a premium of 7,000), you would not be able to additionally claim a deduction towards medical expenditure. However, you can still claim a deduction for payments made up to 5,000 per annum towards preventive health check-up.

Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India.

