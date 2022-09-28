Can I stop investing in ELSS if it is generating very poor returns?2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 11:22 PM IST
- You can stop your SIP in the ELSS fund that is not performing to your satisfaction
Listen to this article
I have been doing monthly SIPs in two equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) since December 2020. One of these funds has given poor returns. As the lock-in period is three years, can I stop investing in this poor-performing ELSS? Can I buy a new ELSS or increase SIP for the other ELSS?