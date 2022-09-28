Can I stop investing in ELSS if it is generating very poor returns?

A person of your age can afford to have a more aggressive asset allocation if investing with a long-time horizon (greater than 7 years). You have zeroed in on one category of funds both on the debt side and the equity side. The pick of liquid funds on the debt side is relatively fine. However, choosing to go predominantly with flexi cap funds on the equity side is an overallocation to one category of funds. This category gives maximum flexibility to the fund manager in terms of allocating money to the different market segments and are typically overweight on the large-cap segment.