Can I take a health insurance top-up with a family floater plan?

Considering the medical inflation that has been increasing, approx. 10% year on year, it is smart to enhance the sum insured amount every year. Since you did not mention what kind of pre-existing disease (PED) you have, we assume you are suffering from any commonly known PEDs like diabetes, blood pressure or thyroid. Even with such medical conditions, you can purchase a top-up plan (subject to Underwriting evaluation). It is important to note that a waiting period will be applicable due to your PED conditions if you opt for a top up or enhance the sum insured in the same policy. However, today, many insurers offer products to reduce the waiting period from three years to one year. In case your existing policy does not offer that feature, you can consider porting/migrating your policy and opt for a plan that allows you to reduce your PED waiting period.

