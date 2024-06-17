Can I take benefit of India-UAE DTAA?
If you qualify as a tax resident of the foreign country, upon application, the tax authority of that nation would usually issue a TRC quoting the respective DTAA
I am based in the UAE and have sold mutual funds and listed shares over the past year with gains of about ₹16 lakh. I have obtained TRC (taxation residency certificate) from the UAE tax authorities. TDS (tax deducted at source) has been deducted on both sales. An NRI (non-resident Indian) friend told me that I cannot avail the treaty concession because of a change in Indian income tax laws in 2020 since my income from sale is more than ₹15 lakh? Is this correct?
—Name withheld on request