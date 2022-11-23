Can I transfer a jointly owned flat to my name with a divorce decree?

Though the flat has come to your share vide the divorce decree, it will not be sufficient to transfer the flat in your favour. Your ex-husband and you will have to execute the necessary transfer documents, under which the share of your ex-husband in the flat will stand transferred in your favour. Further such document will have to be stamped and registered with the concerned sub-registrar of assurances to complete the transfer. Additionally, we would also recommend that your husband execute the necessary society transfer forms. You need to submit the registration document evidencing transfer along with the society transfer forms to the society which will then transfer the flat in your favour. It is however, advisable to connect with a local advocate, who will help you draft and finalize the necessary documentation.