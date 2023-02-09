Can I transfer my existing pure term policy to a zero-cost plan?
Zero-cost plans are more expensive than regular term plans, meaning you will have to pay extra premiums for 20 years before being eligible for a refund.
I bought a pure term insurance plan five years ago and have paid around ₹1.5 lakh as premium. Recently, I came to know about zero-cost term plans. Can I switch my current plan to zero-cost term plan so that I can get back my premium amount entirely?