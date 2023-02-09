Can I transfer my existing pure term policy to a zero-cost plan?

In simple terms, zero-cost term plans are a type of return of premium plan. If you choose to cancel the plan before its term is over, you can still receive a refund of your premiums. This option is usually available after the age of 60. However, these plans are more expensive than regular term plans, meaning you will have to pay extra premiums for 20 years before being eligible for a refund.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}