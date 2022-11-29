Can I write a will for my assets in India while living in the US?1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 10:50 PM IST
You can draft your will while you are in the USA for your Indian assets and get it attested at the Indian Embassy in the US
I live in the US with my husband and daughter. We have assets in India that we have purchased and inherited over the years. My daughter has suggested that we make our respective wills in the USA. We have movable as well as immovable assets in India. Can we write a will while we are in the USA for our assets in India?