Can India’s tax systems override its tax laws?

Another serious system problem is in the processing of tax returns. In many cases, one is faced with a demand, due to defective processing of the tax return. There are basic processing mistakes, like not permitting current year long-term or short-term capital losses to be adjusted against long term capital gains, not granting of foreign tax credit or TDS credit, etc. Very often, where one asks for reprocessing of the return, at times, one is faced with a higher tax demand! Taxpayers are forced to file appeals against such intimations. Most of the appeals filed today are against the intimation raised on CPC processing of the tax returns.

