Can Indian freelancers and tech founders avoid paying the income tax by shifting base to Dubai?

Over the past few years, a quiet but transformative shift has been unfolding in the Indian startup and freelancing ecosystem. From digital marketing agency owners in Delhi and SaaS founders in Bengaluru to YouTubers in Pune, a growing number of location-agnostic entrepreneurs from India are packing their bags and going abroad, not only for lifestyle upgrades but also to restructure their income streams offshore. And one destination stands out above the rest: the United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai.
Tax optimisation is a key financial incentive at the center of all of these changes. Indian tax authorities can tax up to 30 per cent of your international income, which often diminishes the overall earnings for entrepreneurs and independent contractors whose primary income depends greatly on customers and users outside of India.
The UAE, on the other hand, is one of the most attractive countries, especially for professionals who favour digital technology and for other rich people due to its 0 per cent income tax on both personal income and capital gains.
“There’s a clear shift in the behaviour as more Indian freelancers, tech founders, and agency owners are choosing UAE residency not just for its lifestyle, but as a smart financial strategy. With India’s 30% tax on global income, setting up a compliant offshore structure in a 0% tax regime like Dubai is fast becoming the norm for digital-first entrepreneurs who earn globally and want to scale sustainably,” says Varun Singh, MD, XIPHIAS Immigration.
He added, “As of 2025, approximately 4 million Indians reside in the UAE, with around 2 million in Dubai alone. However, specific figures on how many of those are freelancers or independent workers aren’t available.”
Experts are cautioning that simply launching a business in Dubai or obtaining UAE residency will not save you from tax laws back home in India. Such arrangements are always monitored by the Income Tax (I-T) Department, especially in light of regulations such as the Significant Economic Presence (SEP), GAAR (General Anti-Avoidance Rule), and Place of Effective Management (POEM).
“Merely relocating or setting up entities in the UAE, without genuinely shifting control and residential status outside India, may still trigger Indian tax liabilities under provisions like Place of Effective Management (POEM) and others. To truly optimise tax exposure, individuals must ensure actual relocation, robust documentation, and full compliance with both Indian and UAE tax regulations. When backed by real substance and strategic planning, such a move can lawfully reduce taxes and open doors to global business opportunities,” says Avnish Arora, Executive Director, Direct Tax, Forvis Mazars in India.
If you're an Indian entrepreneur considering relocating to the UAE for tax purposes, here’s what you need to know:
As India continues to digitise its tax surveillance and enforce stricter compliance through AIS, TDS, and global data sharing agreements, digital-first entrepreneurs are recognising the value of proactive planning. A UAE move isn’t a tax evasion strategy—it’s a compliance-friendly restructuring option that rewards those who think globally. But this must be done with an attorney and informed tax consultants.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, or financial advice. Readers are advised to consult with qualified tax professionals, legal advisors, or financial consultants before making any decisions regarding offshore residency, taxation, or business restructuring. Tax laws are subject to change and may vary based on individual circumstances.
