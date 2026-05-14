Can Indians earn from idle gold through stablecoins? Why CoinSwitch co-founder sees challenges in Nikhil Kamath’s idea

As Nikhil Kamath advocated for a gold-backed stablecoin that could help monetise the vast amount of idle gold lying in Indian households and generate returns for investors, Ashish Singhal, Co-founder of CoinSwitch, responded that such products already exist globally.
However, he pointed out that the real challenge lies in “India’s gold itself” — referring to issues around regulation, trust, storage, verification, and bringing household gold into the formal financial system.
Gold-backed stablecoins are functionally similar to fiat-collateralized stablecoins like Tether (USDT) or USDC (USDC).
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Gold-backed stablecoins are digital tokens where each token is supposed to be backed by an equivalent amount of real gold held in reserve. This functions similarly to fiat-collateralized stablecoins, aiming to guarantee the token's value.
The primary challenge is India's gold itself, which is largely in non-standardized forms like jewelry and heirlooms. This fragmented nature makes pooling, verification, and storage difficult for formal financial systems.
The Indian government aims to curb gold imports to reduce pressure on its current account deficit and foreign exchange reserves. Rising international gold prices have significantly inflated the import bill, leading to increased foreign exchange outflows.
While silver has higher industrial demand and growth potential, its returns are extremely volatile, making it riskier than gold for small investors. Experts suggest treating silver as a tactical addition rather than a primary alternative for stability.
Profits from selling physical, digital, or paper gold are taxed as Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG) if sold within two years, at your income tax slab rate. Profits from sales after two years are taxed as Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) at 12.5%.
For every token minted into circulation, the issuing company is supposed to keep an equivalent amount of real-world assets (in this case gold) aside to guarantee its value, as per Kraken.
Batting for these assets, Kamath recently posted if there were a gold-backed stablecoin and one could monetise the unutilised gold sitting in Indian households to return a yield…
Singhal in response mentioned that gold-backed stablecoins like PAXG and XAUT already exist and represent a multi-billion dollar market. There are also platforms that offer returns on digital gold. But, it comes with a challenge.
The challenge is not the idea, but it’s India’s gold itself, says Singhal.
Most of India’s ~25,000 tonnes of gold is not in standardized investment form. It is jewellery, family heirlooms, temple gold, and small household holdings. This makes it hard to pool, verify, and store in a uniform way.
Products like PAXG require pure, investment-grade gold stored in regulated vaults. That’s very different from the varied and fragmented gold people actually hold in India.
There’s also another issue: gold doesn’t naturally generate income. So any “returns” on gold usually come from lending it out or financial structuring, which adds risk through intermediaries.
So while the idea is directionally right, making it work at India’s scale is much more complex than it appears.
Stablecoins are typically pegged at a fixed rate to the U.S. dollar or another major currency, and aim to be an alternative to the existing banking system for making domestic or international payments. The current United States administration under President Donald Trump has been keen to promote stablecoins, which often use U.S. Treasury bills as a backing asset.
But Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who chairs the Financial Stability Board, an international body that aims to coordinate regulation, has long been sceptical about cryptocurrencies and wary of the potential risks from stablecoins.
"If we want stablecoins to be part of the architecture of payments globally ... they're only going to work if we have international standards. Frankly, that, I think, is going to be a coming wrestle with the (U.S.) administration," Bailey said at a conference on financial imbalances hosted by the BoE.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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