Can insurance companies’ mergers affect claims?

Let’s assume that the insurance company (that takes over) changes the existing health policy in terms of terms & conditions or premium prices or even plans to withdraw it for any reason. Even in this case, the changes are only made for the new customers wherein the existing customers continue to get the same policy benefits they take before the merger and acquisition. The amalgamation of HDFC Life and Exide Life insurance is the latest to make the headlines. Before this, the general insurance companies were aggressively taking this route. For instance, Paytm acquired Raheja QBE, HDFC Ergo acquired Apollo Munich, Sachin Bansal bought DHFL General Insurance, and ICICI Lombard acquired Bharti Axa General. Goel added, “The customers remain secure from any adverse effects of mergers and acquisitions. There are about 25 life insurance companies and 29-30 general insurance companies where very few players have gone for mergers. Currently, there is no monopoly scenario where the insurance companies can rule the customers."