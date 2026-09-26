Can legal heirs be liable for a deceased parent’s income tax dues? Experts explain

When a parent dies with outstanding income tax dues, the liability in such cases does not end automatically with their death. There are specific legal provisions that deal with such cases. Under the Income Tax Act, 2025, which came into effect from 1 April 2026, the legal representatives can be held liable to discharge the deceased person’s tax liability.

Still, it is vital to note that there are certain specific limits and regulations on how far such a liability can extend. This write-up focuses on discussing the relevant legal provisions and different aspects of such cases in order to help equip individual taxpayers and their legal heirs in dealing with such cases effectively and ensuring meaningful tax compliance.

Tax liability is generally limited to the deceased's estate According to Section 302 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, the legal representative is liable to pay amounts that the deceased would have been liable to pay had they survived. This is the first point to keep in mind.

Furthermore, tax proceedings already underway can continue against the legal representative, while proceedings that could have been initiated against the deceased may be taken up after their death. Sections 302(1), 302(2) and 302(3) of the Income Tax Act, 2025, explain different aspects of such cases.

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Nishant Shanker, Tax Controversy & Dispute Resolution, Navraj Global Advisors, explained this in detail, stating, "Under Section 302 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, a taxpayer’s death does not extinguish his outstanding tax liabilities. The legal representative can be required to pay the tax that the deceased would have been liable to pay, and pending or permissible proceedings can continue against the legal representative.”

He further added, “However, the heir is not personally liable for the parent’s entire tax debt and the liability is generally limited to the extent of the deceased’s estate available to meet it. A specific exception arises where the legal representative (while tax remains unpaid) disposes of the assets of the deceased’s estate; personal liability can then arise, but only up to the value of those assets."

To put it simply, if the deceased leaves behind assets such as investments, bank deposits, or property, the tax department can seek recovery from the estate. Still, the heir does not, in ordinary circumstances, have to pay the deceased’s tax demand from their own unrelated income, savings or assets.

When can a legal heir become personally liable? Section 302(5) also creates an important exception. If tax remains unpaid on an individual after their demise and their legal representative creates a charge on, disposes of, or parts with assets belonging to the deceased's estate, personal liability can arise. However, Section 302(6) limits this liability to the value of the asset involved.

Mihir Tanna, associate director (direct tax), S K Patodia & Associates LL (Chartered Accountants), touched upon this aspect, stating, “Yes, legal heirs are liable to pay income tax dues of deceased parents. But it is limited to the amount/assets inherited from parents unless they have misapplied, hidden, or disposed of the estate's assets without clearing the tax demands. If an inherited property is the only asset left by the deceased, the tax demand can be recovered by attaching or liquidating that property, but the legal heir cannot be forced to make out-of-pocket payments beyond what the property yields.”

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Hence, heirs should identify and preserve the deceased’s assets and focus first on settling outstanding tax liabilities before considering distributing or disposing of the estate. In case of doubts, it is wise to seek professional advice from a certified tax professional in order to ensure timely compliance with tax authorities and avoid hassles and tax-related complications later on.