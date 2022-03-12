Can legal heirs have claim in the reverse mortgaged property?

It is advisable to verify the terms and conditions of the reverse mortgage. Typically, in a reverse mortgage, where a property has been mortgaged, the bank or financial institution has the right to sell the property after the death of an individual and the excess amount is remitted back to the legal heirs. However, since the property has been bequeathed under a will, the legatee(s) mentioned therein would be liable to the excess monies, if any, after the sale of such property. In this scenario, the legal heirs may consider purchasing the property from the bank.

