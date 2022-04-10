Can linking PF account with PAN save you from paying hefty TDS? How to link

Notably, one can claim a TDS return by filing forms 26 Q and 27 Q of Income Tax. The due date for filing a TDS return is for the first quarter (April to June) by July 31st of the financial year; the due date is October 31 for the second quarter (July to September); while January 31 is the due date for the third quarter (October - December); and May 31st is set as the last date for filing TDS returns for the fourth quarter (January - March) of a financial year.

