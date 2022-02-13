Can losses under F&O trading be set off ?

Further, as per section 2A of the Act, an employee is said to be in continuous service of one year if the employee has worked under the employer for not less than 190 days (in case of establishment which works 5 days a week) / 240 days (in case of establishment which works 6 days a week). Considering that you will be completing 4 years and 195 days of service and your company works for 5 days a week, thus you should be eligible for receiving gratuity.