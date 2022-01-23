Can LTCG claims be reversed/penalized?

I sold one of my inherited houses in February 2019. After adjusting for the indexation cost, I invested the capital gains in another residential property, a ready-to-move builder apartment, on 8 July 2019 and received possession of the same in November 2019. In October 2019, I filed my ITR for FY 2018-19 wherein I declared the date and cost of the property sold and that of the newly acquired one. I also claimed the benefits of LTCG under section 54. The date of the newly acquired property, as given in the ITR, is 8 July 2019. Now, due to some reasons, I want to sell this apartment and immediately invest the proceeds in another residential plot or a built-up house.

