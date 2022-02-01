Can MFs invest in unlisted equities?

According to Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 2019, “All investments by a mutual fund scheme in equity shares and equity related instruments shall only be made provided such securities are listed or to be listed." Mutual funds can come in as anchor investors in case of to-be-listed entities, said Anil Ghelani, head passive investments & products of DSP Mutual Fund. “Hence, we witnessed some of the mutual funds participating in the recent IPOs (initial public offering) before listing."