Can missing 15 trading days over 27 years cost investors ₹1.9 crore? The data says yes

A ₹10 lakh investment in the Nifty 50 Total Return Index in July 1999 would have grown to ₹2.84 crore by May 2026. Yet missing the market's 15 best trading days during the same period would have left the investor with just ₹95 lakh, according to an analysis by FundsIndia.

The gap of nearly ₹1.9 crore emerges from just 15 trading sessions over a nearly 27-year period.

The numbers show an interesting trend in how long-term equity returns are generated. While markets may appear to compound steadily over decades, a significant portion of wealth creation has historically come from a relatively small number of exceptionally strong trading days.

The cost of being out of the market FundsIndia examined how the value of a ₹10 lakh investment would change if an investor missed the market's strongest trading sessions between July 1999 and May 2026.

Missing just five of the best trading days reduced the final corpus by more than ₹1 crore. Missing 10 days cut the corpus by over half. By the time 15 of the market's strongest sessions are excluded, the investment fails to even cross the ₹1 crore mark despite remaining invested for nearly three decades.

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The data also shows that the difference between staying invested and missing the best 50 trading days amounted to ₹2.66 crore. The final corpus in that scenario fell to just ₹18 lakh.

Why the best days are so difficult to capture One of the more striking observations in the report is that the market's strongest trading sessions often occur during periods of heightened volatility.

According to the analysis, seven of the 10 best trading days for the Nifty 50 occurred within two weeks of the market's 10 worst trading days. This suggests that sharp declines and sharp recoveries have historically arrived in close succession.

The report cites the Covid-19 market crash of March 2020 as an example. The worst trading day of the year was followed shortly by one of the strongest single-day gains.

This clustering of gains and losses means that periods of extreme pessimism have also coincided with some of the market's strongest rebounds. As a result, investors who exit during sharp corrections face the risk of missing the subsequent recovery.

A handful of days shaped decades of returns The findings also underline how concentrated long-term equity returns can be.

The period covered by the study spans nearly 27 years and includes thousands of trading sessions, multiple market cycles and several major global and domestic events. Yet the difference between a ₹2.84 crore corpus and a ₹95 lakh corpus came down to participation in just 15 trading days.

Viewed another way, an investor who remained invested throughout the period accumulated nearly three times the wealth of someone who missed the market's 15 best sessions. The gap widened further as more of the strongest trading days were excluded.

"The findings reinforce an important lesson: while short-term market movements are unpredictable, long-term wealth creation has been driven by patience, asset allocation and time in the market rather than attempts to time the market," said Jiral Mehta, Senior Manager, Research at FundsIndia.