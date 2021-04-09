NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has guidelines on when banks should treat a savings or a current account as dormant. However, there are no such guidelines for mobile wallets. If customers stop using their wallet account, do companies treat them as dormant?

“Mobile wallets can turn dormant. As the regulator has not issued any rules, each company has its board-approved policy. Most treat mobile wallet as dormant if there are no transactions for three years," said Praveen Dhabhai, director and COO, Payworld Money, a payments company that also has a mobile wallet.

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

According to Dhabhai, mobile wallet companies follow a similar procedure that RBI has mandated for bank accounts for a dormant account.

RBI has asked banks to make an annual review of accounts with no operations – no credit or debit for more than a year. On identifying such accounts, banks have to reach out to customers to ascertain reasons. In case o no replies, and it remains inoperative, banks need to treat them as dormant.

Wallet companies also reach out to customers in case of no operations after one or two years, depending on their policies. If the customer responds, the account continues to be operational. If some customers don’t, most treat the wallet as dormant after the completion of three years of no transactions.

Until now, wallet companies had no way to give the balance back to the customer if he or she decided to close the wallet. The only option for a customer was to spend that money. “With RBI allowing mobile wallets to be interoperable, customers will now be able to transfer the balance to a bank account using their wallet in case they want to close it," said Dhabhai.

(Do you have personal finance queries? Send them to mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via