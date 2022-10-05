Can mother and father both contribute to the PPF account opened for minor child?

As per paragraph 4 of the scheme an individual can contribute not more than one lakh and fifty thousand to his account as well as to the account of the minor/s taken together. So while contributing to your own account, you can also contribute to the PPF account of your daughter but aggregate of the deposits by each one of you should not exceed the threshold of one lakh fifty thousand for contribution made to your own account as well as to the PPF account of your minor daughter. Please note that there is an overall limit of Rs. 1.50 lakhs beyond which money cannot be deposited in one PPF account. So contribution to the PPF account of your daughter, made by you and your wife both together, cannot exceed the threshold limit of 1.50 lakh rupees in a year. The limit of 1.50 lakh is applicable whether you wishes to claim the benefit under Section 80 C or not.

