Can multi-asset funds balance risk and returns?
Jash Kriplani 7 min read 24 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Multi-asset funds diversify their portfolios across different asset classes – domestic equities, foreign equities, debt, real estate investment trusts, gold and other commodities.
MUMBAI : Multi-asset funds work on the principle that by investing across different asset classes, investors can reduce volatility and optimize their returns, as at least one asset class is likely to do better than others in a given economic cycle. But can multi-asset portfolios work in Indian markets. Here is a look at the numbers.
